26 years after Hurricane Iniki, Kauai residents hunker down again

LIHUE (KHON2) - Tuesday, Sept. 11, marks the 26th anniversary of when Hurricane Iniki hit Kauai.

Back then, much of the island was destroyed.

While the county isn't expected to bear the brunt of Tropical Storm Olivia, officials are urging people to stay vigilant.

Many Kauai residents remember all too well where they were when Iniki hit.

"I know one thing. We're always prepared. Going through Iniki that is something you hold and never forget," said Chucky Boy Chock, Kauai Museum executive director. "We're prepared. We get ready. I speak for the whole island, we take it very seriously and we always have since that time."

One of the big differences now is technology, and the ability to get information out to the public. Officials urge people to sign up for alerts and stay informed on the latest conditions.

Kauai County Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. signed an emergency proclamation Monday night that would provide relief for potential damage and impact caused by the storm.

The U.S. Coast Guard closed Kauai ports at noon, though Carvalho says it would not impact storm supplies.

The county hasn't opened any shelters, but officials say they're working closely with the American Red Cross to open shelters as needed.

All schools on Kauai remain open.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative also encourages residents and tourists to be prepared for power outages.