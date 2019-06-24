23-year-old from Kauai among victims in deadly crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Jordan Tehero was born on Maui, his family moved to Kauai when he was two years old.

Tehero was a man of faith and loved seeking new adventures.

The 23-year-old was just getting his life started and decided he wanted to be a skydiving videographer.

"We couldn't get him to stop skydiving,” said his dad, Garret. “We tried, he loved the outdoors, and he just loved people.”

Tehero was on Oahu doing jumps, so he could earn his skydiving certificate.

Jordan’s mom Colleen called him around 4 p.m. Friday and asked him when he was coming back home to Kauai.

"He said, ‘I’m going to do a sunset jump and then I’ll be home,’” she explained.

“I said, ‘Okay son pray now,’ and he said, ‘Okay mom,’ and I said, “I love you,’ and he said he loved me too.”

They heard about the crash moments after it happened, but they didn't think anything of it at the time.

“I just felt so sorry for whoever was in that accident not knowing anything, not a single thing,” his dad Garret said.

They tried calling Jordan around 9 p.m., but he didn’t answer.

Garret explains that his sister called him and told him which company was involved. He said he called the company and told him his name.

“They said they couldn’t give me any information, and they would call me back, and I already knew in my heart something might be up because why wouldn’t they tell me it wasn’t my son,” Garret said.

Shortly after, his parents received a call around 9:45 p.m.

“As soon as he said the words ‘I’m sorry,’ it just broke us apart as a family,” he said.

“My youngest son, a guy full of life, he just bought a new truck, and he was so excited about his future in skydiving.”

The Tehero’s received another call on Saturday night from the medical examiner who gave them full confirmation.

However, the family said they felt blessed in a way because their son was identifiable.

“At first we thought one of us was going to have to go identify our son,” Garret explained.

“We got a phone call last night and the medical examiner said that our son was totally recognizable, the only one out of 11 the only one and I don't mean that in a way where it's just us, I'm saddened by the whole situation but it was kind of a blessing to hear because I dreaded having to go there and have to identify my son,” Garret said while in tears.

“He had his fingerprint, it was totally there, a perfect match,” Jordan’s mom said.

They say the medical examiner also told them that Jordan was the only passenger wearing a helmet on the plane.

“His face was saved, and we can see our son,” Garret said.

“It's sad but it was comforting in the same way just knowing I’ll be able to see my boy I can see him again, I just wanted that, I just to see my son and touch him that's all I ask and not having to go identify his body, I can see my son whole,” Jordan’s dad said while crying.

“We can have an open casket for our son.”

“We’re just blessed to have had him for 23 years,” his mother said.

“We want to send our prayers and condolences to the family to the people who were on that flight,” the family said.

The Navy also confirmed one of their sailors was on board the flight but will not release the name until 24 hours after the family has been notified.

The medical examiner has completed all 11 autopsies, with the cause of death for all listed as multiple blunt force injuries due to a plane crash.

The medical examiner may start to release the victims' identities on Monday.

