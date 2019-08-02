1st ever Eat the Street Food Truck Festival at Kahala Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Kahala Mall hosts its first-ever Eat The Street Food Truck Festival this Saturday, August 3 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Celebrate the weekend and summertime with a food truck rally, beer garden, two stages of live entertainment and plenty of pop-up shops and keiki activities, fun for the entire ‘ohana.

Free tote bag giveaway starts at 2:30 pm in front of the Champs store.

The entire parking lot outside of Macy’s Men, along Waialae Ave and Kīlauea Ave will feature 20+ trucks and live entertainment.

For all the information, go to www.kahalamallcenter.com.