19-year-old woman dead after single-car crash on Highway 11 in Kau Thursday

PAHALA (KHON2) - A 19-year-old Na'alehu woman died following a single-vehicle collision Thursday in Kau near mile marker 58 of Highway 11.

The victim was identified as Brittney Perry.

Hawaii County police said around 11:48 p.m. the sedan was traveling north on Highway 11 near mile marker 58 when the vehicle ran off the road into the northbound shoulder lane and struck a utility pole head-on.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was found unresponsive at the scene.

She was later transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 4:03 a.m. Friday.

Police believe inattention was a factor in this crash, but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who has information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality this year compared with 26 at this time last year.

