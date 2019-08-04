19-year-old swimmer in serious condition after jump off China Walls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a swimmer in distress at China Walls around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

EMS officials say that the 19-year-old swimmer suffered injuries to his head and upper body after jumping off at China Walls.

According to witnesses, a wave smashed him up against the rocks as he was trying to get out of the water.

Good samaritans got him to a safe spot to meet first responders.

EMS says he’s in serious condition. The surf was estimated at four to six foot faces.