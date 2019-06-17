18-year-old charged with 14 counts of sex assault

Hawaii Island Police have charged a man with 14 charges stemming from a sexual assault incident that occurred in Kawaihae.

On Saturday, June 15 just before 6:00 a.m., South Kohala patrol officers responded to a call at a campground in Kawaihae. An adult Pāhoa woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a male who was also camping in the area. The parties were not camping together.

Police located and arrested 18-year-old Zeth Browder of no permanent address and transported him to the Kona Police cellblock while detectives continued their investigation.

On Sunday, June 16 investigators charged Browder with five counts of Sexual Assault 1; three counts of Terroristic Threatening 1; three counts of Sexual Assault 3; Burglary, Assault, and Kidnapping. Browder’s bail is set at $227,000.

Those who may have information regarding the incident are asked to contact Detective Calvin Delaries at (808) 326-4646 ext. 304 or via email at calvin.delaries@hawaiicounty.gov.