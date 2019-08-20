18-year-old arrested for Terroristic Threatening

The Maui Police Department received information at 5 a.m. Monday morning about a school threat posted on Twitter.

Police officers with Wailuku Patrol contacted 18-year-old Wailuku male, Nainoa Gazman Figueroa, about his alleged threat to “shoot up a school.”

According to Maui Police, Gazman Figueroa stated that he posted the statement because he “thought it was funny.”

Officers found no firearms in Gazman Figueroa’s residence and none were registered to him.

Nainoa Gazman Figueroa was arrested on Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, charges are pending.