17th annual Korean Festival this Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Korean Festival is an annual event run by the Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce, with the support of dozens of community organizations and businesses, and hundreds of volunteers.

The purpose of the Korean Festival is to share, promote, and raise awareness of Korean culture in the community.

Additionally, proceeds from the Festival are used to fund service projects and ventures which benefit the Korean and larger community in Hawaii, including an annual scholarship fund for outstanding, civic-minded students entering or currently enrolled in college.

The Korean Festival presents a unique, authentic taste of Korean culture through food, dance, art, music, and entertainment.

The program of festival events varies from year to year, but past Festivals have included performances such as taekwondo (Korean martial arts) demonstration, a coming-of-age traditional tea ceremony, and Korean fan and drum dances.

For all the information about this free event, go to www.koreanfesthawaii.com.