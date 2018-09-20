17 arrested in Chinatown as police crack down on street crime

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police want to reduce property crimes and violent crimes, starting with multiple arrests in Chinatown.

According to Chief of Police Susan Ballard, the department is going after "lower-level drug dealers," who she says are the ones responsible for property crimes and street crimes.

The department recently partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to make 17 arrests.

"They're all street buys of dealers, primarily in and among that homeless population. It came to light with a recent death there, so we concentrated on that area. There were actually 15 buys made by the DEA-HPD task force. When they were executing the last of the arrest warrants, they did two on-view cases. People actually came up to them offering to sell them drugs, so we upped it to 17 when we executed the warrant," explained Assistant Chief John McCarthy.

HPD says all 17 arrests will be prosecuted on the federal level by the U.S. Attorney's office.