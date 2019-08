HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Kaimuki residents are currently without water as BWS crews continue to fix a 16-inch water main break.

The break happened Thursday night at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Hinahina Street.

The makai-bound lane of 10th Avenue between Hinahina and Maluhia Street is closed. Traffic is being detoured.

About nine homes are impacted due to the break.

