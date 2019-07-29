11pm UPDATE: Tropical Storm Erick and now Tropical Storm Flossie

HONOLULU (KHON2)

FOR TROPICAL STORM ERICK:

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 11.7 North, longitude 134.5 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Monday.

A turn to the west-northwest and a slower forward speed is expected to start on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts.

Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, with Erick likely becoming a hurricane on Monday, and potentially a major hurricane on Tuesday.

A weakening trend is forecast to begin by late Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

FOR TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE:

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 113.0 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west near 20 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight decrease in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is expected, and Flossie is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.