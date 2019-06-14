11-year-old cancer survivor donates toys to children at Kapiolani Medical Center

An 11-year-old girl who is helping to spread joy to children at hospitals around the country was at Kapiolani Medical Center on Thursday, June 13.

Laura Jones collected brand-new toys for patients on Oahu.

Donation boxes were set up at two different churches. By the end of the week, dozens of toys were donated.

Laura was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

In her first month of treatment, she made a life goal to help other children with illnesses to feel joy while in the hospital.

“I think it’s so great what Laura is doing. There are so many kids that go through so many things to be going through that and think of other people going through things as well it’s amazing to me,” said gift recipients Kynsey and Koral Solaita.

“It feels good that we’re finally bringing the toys here because I wanted to do this for a bit,” said Jones. “It just makes the room feel bigger and you have stuff to entertain you while you are hurting.”

Laura and her family will be heading back home to Tennessee, but they hope that the toy donations will continue.