11 year-old boy thanks cops in 50 states with a donut

Have you ever thought of thanking a cop by buying them a donut?

That’s what 11-year-old Tyler Carach did, and he’s here in Hawaii to thank our local police officers.

It all started as a nice gesture in a Florida bakery after Tyler bought four deputies donuts.

Now it has taken him across the country with thousands following his journey to thank officers.

His message behind the donut drop off is ‘you do-nut need a reason to thank cop’.

“I do this because I want to remind police officers that people still care,” said Tyler Carach.

Hawaii happens to be Tyler’s 50th and final state.

He said he’s planning to expand his foundation by helping wounded officers and creating scholarships in the future.