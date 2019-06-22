11 people now confirmed dead after Mokuleia plane crash

The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed reports of a downed King Air twin-engine plane in Mokuleia on Oahu, on Friday, June 21.

The call came in around 6:20 p.m. 

HFD says that the aircraft was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

Initial reports from the Hawaii Department of Transportation were that there were nine passengers on board the aircraft. However, the Honolulu Police Department has confirmed that 11 died in the crash.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell commented on Twitter about the situation. 

HPD closed down Farrington Highway fronting Dillingham Airfield in both directions as emergency crews responded.

