HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man and a woman are dead after a Kalihi shooting that happened on Sept. 19 around 3 p.m.

The incident happened at a home on Kamehameha IV Road.

According to police officials, the situation turned into a homicide-suicide between a married couple in their mid to late 40s.

Officials say that it happened in the downstairs of their home.

There were also four other people in the house at the time of the crime.

