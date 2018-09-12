Local News

1,140 without power in Oahu's McCully area

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 11:50 AM HST

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 11:50 AM HST

(KHON2) - A power outage on Oahu is impacting around 1,140 people in the McCully area, according to Hawaiian Electric. 

Crews have responded to the scene and are working to restore power. 

Ahead of Tropical Storm Olivia, Hawaiian Electric has crews ready to go since heavy rains and strong winds increase the chances of outages.

On Monday, Hawaiian Electric Companies activated their emergency response plans as Olivia neared the islands. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News