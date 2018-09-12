1,140 without power in Oahu's McCully area

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hawaiian Electric Company

(KHON2) - A power outage on Oahu is impacting around 1,140 people in the McCully area, according to Hawaiian Electric.

Crews have responded to the scene and are working to restore power.

Ahead of Tropical Storm Olivia, Hawaiian Electric has crews ready to go since heavy rains and strong winds increase the chances of outages.

On Monday, Hawaiian Electric Companies activated their emergency response plans as Olivia neared the islands.