'We're very, very fortunate.' Maui's mayor optimistic despite damage from Olivia

WAILUKU (KHON2) - While much of the rain from Olivia has moved off, the focus now is dealing with the damage left behind.

The most important thing is that no one was injured or killed, but the tropical storm did cause some property damage on Maui.

Mother Nature really showed her strength with vehicles floating down Honokohau Stream in West Maui Wednesday afternoon.

The West Maui mountains seemed to be a magnet for Tropical Storm Olivia.

"From my understanding, at this point, from what's been told to me, some of the houses may have been washed away or completely damaged," said Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa.

At first, officials thought two people might have been swept away after their friends reported them missing, but county officials say the two have now been accounted for.

Meanwhile, in Waihee Valley, the water threw violent punches as anything in its path. Trees and even walls were no match for the raging Waihee River.

Over in East Maui, cleanup crews were busy on or near Hana Highway.

"There's been a lot of areas where we had landslides, rock slides, trees falling on the roads," Arakawa said.

While most folks were spared of any damage, there was a bit of inconvenience for thousands.

"We've been suffering a of power outages. At one point there were 7,000 people without power," Arakawa said. "Overall, we're very, very fortunate. We didn't have the severe winds, and we didn't have the severe flooding for the most part. We had isolated areas that were flooded.

"We're asking everyone who has damage to let us know so we go out there and investigate what that damage is," he added.

Click here to report storm damage, or call 270-7285 to talk to Maui Emergency Management Agency staff.