HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's been two years since a car plowed into a group of people in Ewa Beach.

The suspect, Malik Morton, is awaiting trial on attempted murder charges.

Meanwhile, one the victims, Alisha Brown continues her recovery.

Following the crash, Brown was in a coma for two months.

Just before it happened, she was enjoying life as a freshman at Chaminade University.

She had just finished her finals when she went to a party to celebrate the end of the school year.

But she doesn't remember most of what happened that night.

"It's difficult from hearing other people, telling me like, ‘This is what happened’," said Alisha. "This is what you went through.’ It's hard to believe that I'm alive now."

This is what Alisha Brown looked like before the crash in 2016. She has asked us not to show what she looks like today.

"She went up, [the police] said, halfway up the telephone pole and she, you know, landed on his windshield," said Lily Brown, her mother.

Alisha suffered a collapsed lung, broken leg, and a fractured skull and arm.

After coming out of the coma, she says she had to relearn basics like how to talk and how to walk.

"You know all the simple things that you learn when you're five years old, when you're young,” said Alisha. “I was having to relearn that when I was 19 years old."

Alisha says bits and pieces of her memory are slowly coming back.

"I wasn't sure I was ever gonna become the person that I was before the accident and I still don't feel like I was at there yet,” she said.

Living with the scars from that accident, Alisha asked that we not show what she looks like today.

Still she and her family are thankful that they’ve come this far.

"What we have today is a miracle, Alisha is a miracle,” said Lily.

Alisha is back in school at Chaminade and says she hopes to graduate with a degree in criminal law.