HONOLULU (KHON2) - Swells from Norman and Olivia aren't helping beachfront homeowners on Oahu's North Shore.

Some homes are just feet from falling into the ocean.

"It's an emergency situation," says homeowner and realtor Richard Sterman. "City, state, come and help us."

Erosion is always on the mind of a beachfront homeowner, but this is something North Shore residents have never seen. Homes that had a 40-foot beach in July, now just feet away from falling into the ocean.

Homeowners decided to push a tree with a tree house into the ocean on Tuesday morning at Ehukai.

Down the road, Sterman trying to save his yard.

He says a week ago his deck and yard dropped 25 feet straight down. The sand used to come up about 20 feet high. "It's undermining a 100-year-old tree which has fallen into the ocean ," he said. He has also lost a coconut tree from his yard.

Visitors and residents can see a trail of home and tree debris stretching from Ehukai to Log Cabins—more than half-a-mile down.

Sterman lives a few homes down from a home dangerously close to falling in, that was built in the 1940s. He tells KHON2 his neighbor called the State Department of Land and Natural Resources last week to put in a temporary sand bags.

But at the time, the home wasn't considered an imminent threat.

On Sunday, the entire lanai collapsed 25-feet down. Now, the home sits less than five-feet from dropping into the ocean.

According to the DLNR:

“Imminently threatened” means an inhabited dwelling, essential cultural or natural resource, or other (non movable) major structure or public facility that is in danger of destruction or severe damage due to natural hazards. For coastal erosion, “imminently threatened” shall mean a distance of twenty feet or less from an actively eroding shoreline or erosion that will threaten the structure in less than six months. - Department of Land and Natural Resources

The State gave six homes along Ehukai beach an emergency authorization yesterday.

In an e-mail DLNR tells KHON2:



These decisions are not ministerial but always discretionary. We do not grant such authorizations to protect property per se but may do so in cases where a residence may be a risk of imminent loss. We monitor the situation there daily or through DOCARE, or through our community contacts.

In the e-mail DLNR states:

Severe seasonal beach erosion has produced a 25-ft vertical scarp positioned within 20-feet of the subject properties. The scarp appears to be advancing, which poses a threat to six single family residences....A heavyweight geotextile fabric blanket will be installed fronting each subject property in response to the erosion. The blanket overlies sand filled tubes constructed of the same geotextile fabric. The blanket and tubes are staked in place with three-foot long wooded spikes. Sand will be used from the beach fronting each property to fill the fabric tubes and to create an even slope behind the material. All structures will be constructed by hand.

The DLNR adding they've never seen the situation so bad on the North Shore. In the same e-mail the DLNR says:



The erosion at both Sunset and Ehukai is unprecedented. When you see 40, 50, 60, maybe 70-year-old trees down in the water, you know this hasn’t happened before. It’s shocking to everybody and we are struggling to manage the situation.



People need to recognize that these areas are relic sand dunes that were built up historically by waves and currents. What is happening today is that sea level rise and other meteorological factors are causing the dunes to receded inland. In effect, the ocean is trying to retrieve the sand that was stored there in the past and place it on the beach. Unfortunately, the dunes were flattened and developed so this erosion is now a threat to the residences, the shoreline, and the sandy beach.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance through emergency authorizations where feasible.

- DLNR

Residents like Sterman, who's home isn't considered an imminent threat, decided to place a black tarp down his eroded backyard. The tarps held keep the sand in place and is allowed without a permit. He put his tarp down yesterday, several neighbors did the same.

Sterman saying it's worked so far. He's been able to save two of his trees that would otherwise have "fallen into the ocean by now," he says.

"With a hurricane or tropical storm coming, big swells, we're in trouble over here. All I have is a temporary cloth here, there's nothing below to protect all these trees and there's 20-30 more trees that can go at any minute," he said.

He brings up the temporary sand bags down the road at Kammieland, which suffered a similar situation a few years back.

He wonders why DLNR has such a rule in place, when they are watching their homes being undermined at a rate of nearly 3-feet a day.

"One person is now undermined, they're losing their house right now," he said.

"DLNR is finally giving them permission to put a few temporary sand bags at the bottom [they're called burritos], they're temporary, and they will stop the erosion, but why not do it 20-feet earlier? Now it's gone back 20 feet, it's under the person's concrete house. The house has been there since 1940 and now the house is going to be torn down probably."

Vince Auld is a project manager for Gundaker Works, he is working on removing the tree debris from the home that's close to falling in.

"This house is getting undermined and just the vibrations from the waves on the shoreline is causing a lot of damage to this property," Auld said.

"There's a lot of weight above me, if this cliff goes—this house is gone."

As he was finishing the interview, sand began falling next to him.

"They need help down here," he said. "For those of you watching, you just saw it. I'm just standing still and this thing is falling, so I have to get out of this area right now."

The six homeowners can begin the work, we'll keep you updated as Olivia passes the state.