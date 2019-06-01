"Flight Adventures" for all you aviation enthusiasts

HONOLULU (KHON2) - "Flight Adventures" is an exciting event for people of all ages, including open cockpits, hands-on STEM activities, hangar tours, planes, helicopters, and a spectacular large-scale remote-control air show!

"Flight Adventures" debuted last year at the museum and is slated to be bigger and better than ever.

This hands-on aviation event offer a multitude of activities for kids and adults of all ages.

Climb into the open cockpits, learn to fly an RC aircraft, and enjoy the amazing, large scale RC airshows featuring the pilots of Warbirds West and the Paradise Flyers.

Don't miss the aerobatics and the awesome experience of watching an RC jet soaring at nearly 200 mph.

For all the information, go to www.pearlharboraviationmuseum.org.