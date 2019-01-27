'Barnacle' parking enforcement is coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The "Barnacle" is a seven pound device that attaches to a car windshield and blocks the driver from seeing.

It's placed on the windshield and locks with about one-thousand pounds of force.

It only takes seconds to arm and if you want it removed, you have to pay with a credit card either online or from your phone.

The device is being tested first in Princeville, Kauai.

"The parking has just been getting out of control and it's mostly in the tourist areas like Queen's Bath where there's a small parking lot and a huge amount of tourists,” said Ken Rosenthal, treasurer of Princeville Hanalei Community Association.

He said cars will be illegally parked on residential streets, blocking driveways or parked on lawns.

The PHCA has already posted signs that they'll start using the “Barnacle” on Feb. 1. They’ve already ordered 20 units.

Another company on Oahu is getting a shipment of 50 Barnacles next week.

“Right now we're in negotiations with some of the state offices, and also in connection with some of our current partners from shopping centers, hotels, different hospitals—and a lot of them are excited to create better parking habits,” said Jon Kaaihue, owner of Hawaii Parking Services.

Hawaii did ban parking boots back in 2013. But supporters of the Barnacle say it's safer than the boot and cheaper than being towed.

"The cost of towing is several hundreds of dollars and it takes several hours to get your car, this doesn't take very much time at all,” Rosenthal said.

"It’s not a car boot, there's misconceptions that it's against the law to put it onto someone's car but there's no legislation or law in place that will block this from launching,” Kaaihue said.

To remove it, someone has to call the number on the Barnacle and make a credit card payment. The company can then remotely disable it, and you'll have to return it, or you'll get a fine.

"There's a total charge right away of $300 and once they return the Barnacle, they get $150 credited back to them, so the fine is $150,” Rosenthal explained.

Kaaihue hopes the project expands across the island, especially to areas like Kailua and North Shore.

“If you live there, you know the violations are occurring on a daily basis,” he said.

“We believe Barnacle is a safe way to curb some of that when one gets placed and stuck on your windshield or your neighbor’s windshield, then the word will get out and we'll create better habits,” Kaaihue said.

And he says visitors have to follow the rules too.

“The tourists market has to follow the rules that’s placed onto the locals. So if it's not good for the locals, than it shouldn't be good for the tourists,” he said.

Hawaii will be the 36th state to launch the Barnacle.

We'll keep you posted when it launches on Oahu.

