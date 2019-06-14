$554k will aid homeless with mental illness

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Oahu's most vulnerable adults living on the streets with serious mental illnesses will soon receive tenant-based rental assistance and health and social services support.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a $554,000 grant to Steadfast Pacific Corporation and Ohana Health Plan.

The companies said that they applied for the grant to provide access and support for adults who qualify for the Permanent Housing Ohana Program.

The companies will identify qualified participants and available housing units and provide services such as psychiatric care.