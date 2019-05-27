$114.2 million placed in state budget for UH Manoa and other schools

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) earmarked for House District 23 through 2021 include $114.2 million targeting major improvements for schools and the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

"These funds support education infrastructure improvements and initiatives, and are an investment in our students," said Representative Dale T. Kobayashi (Manoa, Punahou, University, Moiliili). "We must continue to set up the next generations to succeed, and I want to thank my colleagues for their support on these priorities."

CIP District 23 funding for fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021:

Schools

$230,000 for Hokulani Elementary School for ADA transition design

$150,000 for Noelani Elementary School for installing a new playground by Building B

$80,000 for Stevenson Middle School for campus-wide water fountain replacement

$19.4 million for Roosevelt High School for a new gymnasium with locker rooms, a parking lot below and around the gymnasium, and bus and vehicle access improvements

$100,000 for Roosevelt High School for softball field improvements

The University of Hawaii at Manoa

$6 million for Snyder Hall replacement

$41 million to renovate Sinclair Library

$38 million to repair and renovate parking structure

$750,000 to plan and design a master plan for new athletic and academic facilities in lower campus

$2 million for improvements to the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex Field, including replacing the artificial turf

$6.5 million to design and construct the Hawaii Early Phase Cancer Clinical Trials Facility at the University of Hawaii Cancer Center Annex

