Union files federal motion against Securitas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The union representing airport security officers has filed a motion in federal court against their employer Securitas.

The union says it won a nearly $1 million arbitration award in early July.

They claim, based on their contract that Securitas owes them wage increases but did not give it to them.

Securitas then challenged that arbitrator’s award in court.

“All we want the company to do is abide by the arbitrator’s decision,” said Rodney Kim, SPFPA Local 650 president. “So the members are disappointed in Securitas’ actions. We have a lot of good members who have been wtih Securitas for 13 years so there’s a lot of disappointment.”

Securitas issued this statement.

“This is an ongoing and unresolved legal matter. Securitas believes it has paid all airport employees properly despite the claims being made by the union. As is appropriate, securitas is awaiting the court’s decision on this matter.”