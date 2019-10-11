Halemaumau crater pond goes 30 feet deep

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scientists continue to monitor the growing pond at the bottom of Halemaumau Crater.

The next step is to collect samples.

The greenish yellowish pond first appeared in July, and continues to steadily rise about six inches per day.

Right now scientists believe, the pond is abut 30 feet deep, and its color is caused by sulfur.

They believe it’s coming from a water table just below the crater floor.

Jim Kauahikaua, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist: “With time, that rose, and in July of this year, it became visible at the bottom of the pit, and it’s continued to rise ever since.”

Matt Patrick, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist: “We’re working with Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to look at the feasibility of how we’re going to collect that sample. It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s a challenging location. The pond is very deep in the crater.”

Based on thermal camera measurements, scientists believe the water surface is 160 degrees fahrenheit, and that it’s being heated by the magma below.