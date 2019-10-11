Bicyclist rescued on Mauna Kea

local news
HONOLULU (KHON2)– A visitor from Europe had to be rescued after getting lost while riding his bicycle on Mauna Kea.

The 53-year-old man was found at the 12,000 feet elevation.

Officials say, summit temperatures were in the mid-30s at mid-day..And that there was rain, dense fog and strong winds.

He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

