HONOLULU (KHON2)– A visitor from Europe had to be rescued after getting lost while riding his bicycle on Mauna Kea.
The 53-year-old man was found at the 12,000 feet elevation.
Officials say, summit temperatures were in the mid-30s at mid-day..And that there was rain, dense fog and strong winds.
He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
- WATCH: The first cardiac arrest survivor saved by the Pulse Point app reunites with the people who saved his life
- North Shore windfarm project will cause road closures
- Hawaii Island detectives investigating circumstances that initially left child in critical condition
- Bicyclist rescued on Mauna Kea
- Kapolei senior affordable housing applications due Oct. 31