Local comedian, Tumua Tuinei, to perform at the Blaisdell Dec. 10

HONOLJULU (KHON2) — The pandemic was a successful year for local comedian, Tumua Tuinei. As people were quarantined at home, they turned to social media for some comic relief.

Because of that, Tumua brought laughter to hundreds of thousands of people on the internet.

As his TikTok account blew up, he began selling out shows the Blue Note Hawaii.

Now, the comedian is set to have his own show at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on December 10.

Tumua spoke with KHON2 about his journey to becoming a comedian and what people can expect from his Blaisdell debut.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. Click here for ticket details.