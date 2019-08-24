Live updates: Maui takes on Louisiana in Little League World Series U.S. Championship Game

BOTTOM OF THE FIRST INNING:
- What a tag from Louisiana’s Egan Prather! The play of the game is made at the plate as Prather makes the tag to close out the inning, saving a run i nthe process. Top of the second inning up next with the game tied 0-0.
TOP OF THE FIRST INNING:
- A nice play from Hawaii’s Bransyn Hong closes out the top of the first with the game tied at 0-0. Louisiana recorded one hit but couldn’t do much with it. Maui up to bat next for the first time.
TOP OF THE FIRST INNING:
- With player introductions out of the way, it’s time to play ball! First pitch coming up next.
PREGAME:
Central East Maui looks to represent the United States in the Little League World Series U.S. Championship Game today against Louisiana.
The winner will move onto Sunday’s World Series title game to play Curacao.