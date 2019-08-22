Live updates: Hawaii takes on Virginia in Little League World Series Showdown

The Little League side from Central East Maui is battling Virginia for a berth in the American Championship Game in the 2019 Little League World Series. Check out live updates from the game below:

With two runners in scoring position, Hawaii can’t drive in its runners to extend a one-run lead as Virginia gets its third out to head into the bottom of the fourth.

With two outs and runners at the corners, Central East Maui’s Shiloh Gilliland comes up big with an RBI-single to put Hawaii up 9-8.

As the fourth inning gets underway, Hawaii looks to regain momentum with a leadoff double with no outs. Game is currently tied 8-8.

At one point, Virginia trailed 8-2 with the game slowly slipping out of reach. However, the Little League side mounted a comeback in the third inning, tying the game up at 8-8 with six unanswered runs.

A big first inning from Hawaii put the Wailuku side up big, 5-0 before Virginia tallied two runs at the bottom of the frame.

A two-run double on the Kidscast at the #LLWS! pic.twitter.com/PY8XMdTjeB — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 22, 2019

Miscues from an otherwise stout Virginia side let Central East Maui slowly add to their lead as the game went on.

After pitching back-to-back no-hitters to start the LLWS, Virginia struggled from the mound and turned to its bullpen early and often.