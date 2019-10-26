Live Blog: Hawaii vs. New Mexico

END OF 4TH QUARTER: HAWAII 45-31 NEW MEXICO

4TH QUARTER: 2:38

  • Hawaii’s offense stalls again. New Mexico is set to get the ball back with over two minutes remaining in the game, down by just two touchdowns.

4TH QUARTER: 4:03

NEW MEXICO TOUCHDOWN!

  • Tuioti finds Jordan Kress on a 59-yard touchdown reception. Hawaii leads 45-31 after the PAT.

4TH QUARTER: 4:26

  • Warriors can’t gain a first and it’s time to punt. Lobos return the punt and get the ball back near midfield.

4TH QUARTER: 4:41

NEW MEXICO TOUCHDOWN!

  • Tuioti throws it Anu Somoye on a nine-yard connection for the touchdown. Ha2waii leads 45-24 after the PAT.

4TH QUARTER: 5:59

HAWAII TURNOVER ON DOWNS!

  • Hawaii comes up short on fourth down and its New Mexico’s ball.

4TH QUARTER: 7:09

  • New Mexico kicks off and it’s Cordeiro back in the game for UH on offense.

4TH QUARTER: 7:16

NEW MEXICO TOUCHDOWN!

  • Davis finds a lane down the sideline n a 19-yard sprint to the endzone. Hawaii leads 45-17 after the PAT.

4TH QUARTER: 9:16

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!

  • Cordeiro finds Victor open in the back of the endzone for six. Hawaii leads 45-10 after the PAT.

4TH QUARTER: 11:05

  • McDonald rushes for 33 yards and picks up the first down. Cordeiro comes in after McDonald appears shaken up after the play.

4TH QUARTER: 12:34

  • McDonald is back in at quarterback for the Warriors and he finds Byrd for a first down. Hawaii is driving after a New Mexico punt.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: HAWAII 38-10 NEW MEXICO

3RD QUARTER: 3:09

HAWAII FIELD GOAL!

  • Meskell drills a 24-yard field goal through the uprights for UH. Hawaii leads 38-10.

3RD QUARTER: 6:05

  • Chevan Cordeiro enters the game at quarterback for the Warriors in place of McDonald.

3RD QUARTER: 9:03

  • Jacobi Hearn breaks through Hawaii’s offensive line and takes down McDonald for the sack. UH punts it on fourth down and it’s New Mexico’s ball next.

3RD QUARTER: 1!:02

NEW MEXICO TOUCHDOWN!

  • Davis finds a hole in the middle of UH’s defense and takes it 67 yards to the endzone. Hawaii leads 35-10 after the PAT.

3RD QUARTER: 11:50

HAWAII INTERCEPTION!

  • McDonald doesn’t see a Lobos defensive lineman who picks off the pass for the interception. New Mexico ball.

3RD QUARTER: 15:00

  • New Mexico kicks off and Hawaii begins the second half on offense.

HALFTIME: HAWAII 35-3 NEW MEXICO

2ND QUARTER: 0:33

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!

  • Miles Reed carries the rock and carries the Hawaii offense into the endzone. Hawaii leads 35-3 after the PAT.

2ND QUARTER: 1:05

  • McDonald scrambles but comes up short on third down. It looks like Hawaii will go for it and on 4th and three, but first the Lobos call a timeout.

2ND QUARTER: 3:10

  • McDonald finds Ward on a 39-yard reception. Hawaii is in the redzone.

2ND QUARTER: 4:45

NEW MEXICO TURNOVER ON DOWNS!

  • Big stop by UH as its defense forces the incompletion on fourth down. Hawaii ball next.

2ND QUARTER: 5:33

  • Nice stop by Hawaii’s defense on third down. Looks like the Lobos will go for it on fourth down again.

2ND QUARTER: 8:50

  • New Mexico gets a great return on Meskell’s kickoff and sets up in UH territory for the second drive in a row.

2ND QUARTER: 8:50

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!

  • McDonald keeps it again on the RPO and dives into the endzone for the score. Hawaii leads 28-3.

2ND QUARTER: 10:04

  • Lincoln Victor takes the snap under center and gets the first down. A little Halloween trickery from the Warriors on this drive.

2ND QUARTER: 13:29

NEW MEXICO TURNOVER ON DOWNS!

  • On 4th down, the Lobos go for it but come up short. Hawaii ball.

END OF 1ST QUARTER: HAWAII 21-3 NEW MEXICO

1ST QUARTER: 1:56

  • Meskell kicks off and New Mexico’s offense takes over trailing 18 points.

1ST QUARTER: 1:56

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!

  • McDonald finds a wide open Kumoku Noa down the sideline for a 56-yard score. Hawaii leads 21-3.

1ST QUARTER: 3:17

NEW MEXICO MISSED FIELD GOAL!

  • Lucky break for the ‘Bows as Shelley misses wide-right on the kick. First down, Warriors.

1ST QUARTER: 4:33

  • Meskell kickoff and the Lobos take the return past midfield into UH territory. First and 10, New Mexico.

1ST QUARTER: 4:40

NEW MEXICO INTERCEPTION/HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!

  • What a play by UH’s defense! Matautia gets the interception off a deflection and takes into the endzone for six. Hawaii leads 14-3 after the PAT.

1ST QUARTER: 5:17

  • A costly false start penalty and 4th and three forces UH to punt. New Mexico gets the ball back after a quick drive from UH.

1ST QUARTER: 8:39

  • Lobos kick off and McDonald trots out onto the field with the Warriors offense.

1ST QUARTER: 8:43

NEW MEXICO FIELD GOAL!

  • Andrew Shelley nails a 39-yard field goal right down the middle. Hawaii leads 7-3.

1ST QUARTER: 8:49

  • A nice pass rush from Pritchard and Ta’ala forces the sack. 3rd and long situation coming up for New Mexico.

1ST QUARTER: 10:10

  • Ahmari Davis cuts through UH’s defense for 39 yards. First down, Lobos.

1ST QUARTER: 13:14

  • Meskell kicks off and New Mexico looks to get back in this game.

1ST QUARTER: 13:14

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!

  • There goes Cole McDonald! McDonald keeps it on the RPO and finds an open lane down the sideline for a 76-yard score. Hawaii leads 7-0 after the PAT.

1ST QUARTER: 14:22

  • Lobos run it on 3rd and eight and come up five yards short. New Mexico punts and it’s Hawaii up next on offense.

1ST QUARTER: 15:00

  • Ryan Meskell kicks off and it’s New Mexico’s ball to start the game.

PREGAME:

  • Cedric Byrd has been on a tear for the Warriors in 2019.

Aloha and welcome to KHON2’s live blog of Hawaii vs. New Mexico! Stay tuned for live game updates and highlights.

