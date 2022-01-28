List of free socially distance activities to check out this weekend in O’ahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the pandemic lingering on, and social distancing regulations still enforced, many people are trying to find new creative ways to get outdoors, stay active, and have fun.

Here is a list of parks and activities you can do that won’t break the bank and is safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

When is the last time you drove to Mount Tantalus and looked out at the breathtaking panoramic views of the island of O’ahu.

This lookout is nestled in the forest of Puu Ualakaa State Park, where you get to see stunning views of Diamond Head, Waikiki, the Honolulu airport, and more!

Don’t forget to pack a lunch and walk around the state park or taking some hiking shoes and take a stroll around the 1/2-mile ‘Ualaka’a trail. For more information about this activity click right here.

Another great place to check out is Lyon Arboretum, part of the University of Hawai’i and a public botanical garden.

Admission to these stunning grounds is free, but they do accept donations.

They are located in the back of Manoa Valley about five miles from downtown Waikiki.

The arboretum has over seven miles of hiking trails and more than 6,000 taxa of tropical and sub-tropical plants throughout their 200 acres.

This place would be perfect for an early morning or afternoon walk and picnic, taking in the beautiful views, and enjoying the great outdoors.

Reservations are required before going to the arboretum, click here to lock in your reservation.

Lastly, if you prefer to take things a little slower and would rather sit and bird watch Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden is the place to go!

Located in the windward side of O’ahu, this garden holds plantings from major tropical regions around the world grouped geographically.

You can stroll areas with native plants from the Philippines, Malaysia, Tropical America, India & Sri Lanka, Melanesia, Hawaii, Polynesia, and Africa.

To look around at the different gardens is free however for a small price they do offer guided tours.

The Garden was designed and built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide flood protection for Kane’ohe.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

You can even opt to camp at one of their campsites. To reserve your spot, click right here.