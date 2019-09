HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for drivers!

The Board of Water Supply will be closing a busy side street in Downtown Honolulu, Tuesday.

Lisbon Street, links Beretania and Lusitana streets will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A crane will be lifting equipment onto the roof of the Board of Water Supply’s Engineering Building.

Drivers will still be able to access the Board of Water Supply’s parking lot from the Lisbon and Lauhala Street entrances.