HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a change in how to come and go from the Lihue Trash Transfer Station.

The county has made it a one-way entrance and exit effective today, except for county trucks and trailers.

Customer traffic should come in at the main gate but leave through the Kauai resource center parking lot, which is where Reynolds Recycling customers also exit.

No recycling lineups will be allowed before 8:45 in the morning or 1:15 in the afternoon.