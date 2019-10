HONOLULU (KHON2)

Although lighter winds are spreading across the islands, some moderate speeds are seen from time to time.

Expect the winds to trend lighter tonight and remain light through Tuesday.

This will lead to land and sea breezes that will help to clear out the clouds over the islands overnight, with clouds and showers during the afternoon hours.

Some moisture near Kauai and Oahu tonight could allow some showers to linger, but rainfall totals are expected to remain light.