HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 10-to-12 foot shark has been sighted acting aggressively approximately 150 yards offshore from Ali’i Beach Park on Thursday.

Ocean Safety crews are patrolling the area and warning beachgoers.

Lifeguards have posted signs on the beach and warning people to use extreme caution in this area.

Check with lifeguards at the beach for the most current information.