Less than one year left to get a gold star on your state ID or driver’s license

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With less than a year left to the deadline, only half of the people on Oahu have a driver’s license that is Real I.D. compliant.

That’s why Honolulu City Council Member Ron Menor was out today reminding folks to make the change. You know you’re a complaint if you have a star in a gold circle at the top of your license or state I.D. The deadline to get it done is October 1, 2020, but Menor says don’t procrastinate.

“People should not wait until Oct 1, 2020, or a short time before then to get apply for a gold star because the fact is that it takes making an appointment for most people and taking several months to get an appointment. And if you wait until the last minute there could be a problem of a huge rush of people,” said Honolulu City Council Member Ron Menor

Menor was at Pearlridge on Saturday, October 12, where they were hosting the Safe Communities Day event. Families at the event could learn about keeping their communities safe from crime, fraud, and disasters.