Lawmakers set aside millions to make Pali Highway crosswalks safer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pali Highway has seen many pedestrians crashes over the years. In response, lawmakers have set aside millions of dollars to add traffic signals to make crosswalks safer.

Last October, 83-year-old Raymond Endow was hit by a truck and died after crossing the highway at the Wood Street intersection.

“I still feel like it’s just yesterday because I pass here every day,” said his wife Annette.

“He was always wearing his vest and when he went to go to Longs he gets hit that’s unnecessary,” said Nuuanu resident Paula Kurashige

The day following Endow’s death, officers were pulling drivers over for failing to yield to pedestrians. Then the state added delineators to draw attention to the crosswalks.

“I think it does slow traffic down a little bit those that are conscientious, but some people just some zoom though you can’t say who it is,” said Endow.

But there could be a more permanent solution. State lawmakers set aside $5.2 million dollars for 4 traffic signals along Pali Highway to make crosswalks safer including the one where Endow was struck.

“We responded to an issue where more than one person has died and put in place we’ve gotten the money to do what needs to be done, and we just want it to be done at this point,” said Senator Karl Rhoads.

Senator Rhoads says he’s hoping the pedestrian traffic signals would be like the one on Bishop Street. They would only be activated when someone is crossing so impact to traffic would be minimal. Residents can’t wait for some type of traffic signal.

“If it’s appropriated I think they should use it right away,” said Endow, “please use the money for the lights.”

In an email the Department of Transportation said:

“HDOT is constantly working to make safety improvements on state roadways, including on the Pali Highway as we develop reconstruction projects. The second phase of our Pali Highway improvements involves the repaving of Pali Highway from Waokanaka Street to Vineyard Boulevard and will include design and safety improvements of the pedestrian facilities. We are still looking at options in the area which could include signals, raised pedestrian crosswalks, or removal of unprotected crosswalks. We expect to have our reviews completed by early next year. In the interest of making safety improvements quickly, HDOT installed the gateway in-street systems on Pali Highway to remind motorists that state law requires them to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.”