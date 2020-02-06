Lawmakers propose to outlaw shipping of vaping products

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii lawmakers are considering several bills to put a stop to teen vaping, a proposed change would outlaw electronic cigarette products bought online from being shipped to the state.

The proposed changes to the law would essentially put vaping in the same category as cigarettes and with it enforcing all of its regulations.

Senator Rosalyn Baker is one of the leaders who feels confident in this year’s proposed changes.

Baker said, “Instead of having to do a lot of different bills and regulations it would have all of the regulations that restrict where you can smoke, who can buy it, can’t be shipped in, via mail or FedEx or anything else, it puts it all on the same place.”

This possible change with Senate Bill 2231, store owners would need to obtain a retail tobacco permit to sell vaping products and all purchases would need to be made face-to-face.

While in the nation’s capitol, five of the largest e-cigarette manufactures faced questions by the U.S. Congress.

Juul CEO, K.C. Crosthwaite, tells lawmakers they will work hard to win the trust of the public and are taking steps to prevent teens from getting their hands on their products.