Lavender farm on Maui announces indefinite closure

KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A popular destination in upcountry Maui will no longer be welcoming visitors.

Ali’i Kula Lavender announced on Sept. 16 that it will close it’s farm to visitors starting Oct.1 until further notice.

The farm initially closed in March at the start of the pandemic amid stay at home guidelines, but continued to offer its products online and through curbside pickup.

It reopened in July, but because of the severe drop in tourism, on an abbreviated weekend schedule.

The farm will be open for the next two weekends, Friday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ali’i Kula Lavender’s website will remain online.

