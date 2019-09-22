Launiupoko Beach Park parking lot will be closed from Oct. 7 to 18

The parking lots at Launiupoko Beach Park will be closed to the public from Oct. 7 to Oct. 18, 2019, for the completion of the Launiupoko Beach Park Parking Improvements project.

The parking lot on the mountain side of Honoapiilani Highway will close completely on Monday, Oct. 7, and is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Oct. 12. On Monday, Oct. 14, work will move to the parking lot on the ocean side of the highway, with reopening scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19.

The beach park, restrooms and showers will remain open during construction. Safety measures will be put in place to protect and direct beach park users.

The parking lot resurfacing project began in March 2019 with the installation of new asphalt at both parking lots. The remaining project work includes a protective sealcoat and final striping.

The Department asks the public to please remain outside of construction area barriers for safety precautions and apologizes for any inconvenience. Any questions or concerns may be addressed to April Shiotani, Parks CIP Coordinator, at (808) 270-8017 or april.shiotani@co.maui.hi.us.