Laumaka work furlough inmate fails to return to furlough center

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Laumaka work furlough inmate Keanuilimokukai Kupihea failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center. He was supposed to return by 4 p.m. Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

26-year-old Kupihea is 5’7” and weighs 145 lbs. He has a brown hair and brown eyes.

Kupihea is serving time for Theft 2, Terroristic Threatening 1, Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia, and Promotion of a Detrimental Drug 3. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.