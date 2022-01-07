Last day to nominate a teacher for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching for 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You have one last chance to nominate your student’s teacher for the highest honors given by the government, specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer teaching.

This award is called The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and today is the last day to nominate your student’s teacher.

This award was established by Congress in 1983 and the president can recognize up to 108 teachers per year.

Because of the current climate, with the pandemic lingering on into another school year, mathematics and science teachers have really had to step up to the plate.

This award recognizes teachers who have great knowledge and understanding on the content they teach along with touching the lives of their students beyond the classroom.

There have been more than 5,000 recipients of this award since it was first started in 1983.

Today is the last day to nominate your student’s teacher and there are some qualifications.

First, their teacher must teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science as part of their contracted teaching responsibilities in a public (including charter) or private school.

They must be full-time employees of the school or school district as determined by state and district policies, with responsibilities for teaching students no less than 50% of the school’s allotted instructional time.

As well has holding at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution. To view the full list of qualifications, click here.

For the lucky educators who win, they will receive a certificate signed by the president of the United States, a paid trip to Washington D.C. to attend a series of recognition events, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, and more.

The last day to nominate an educator is today and Hawaii department of Education said it’s an easy process. Click here to be taken to their website to fill out the application explaining why your child’s teacher deserves this award.

The states and jurisdiction select up to six state finalists by March 11, 2022.