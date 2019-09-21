Las Vegas nail salon owners from Hawaii attacked

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a video that’s hard to watch.

Leesa and George Fujita, owners of G-Lee Nail Lounge in Las Vegas, just finished their last appointment.

The customer hands them a 20 dollar bill that the couple senses are fake. When they attempt to call police that’s when the attack happens.

“All I know is that I fell and ended up on the floor,” said salon owner George Fujita.

Leesa defends her husband.

“I see my husband lying on the floor and bleeding. That’s a good man. He helped a lot of people too. I see my husband and that’s why I grabbed the girl’s hair,” said salon owner, Leesa Fujita.

The fight ensues. The woman punches her over and over. The man stomped on Leesa’s head, then ran out. The attack put Leesa in the ICU.

The couple is recovering. Their daughter says the senseless attack has brought the Hawaii community in Vegas together.

“To know that the aloha spirit is alive and well here in Vegas it’s good, it’s a feel-good,” said daughter Kanoe Stone.

Las Vegas Police say the suspects are now wanted on felony charges.