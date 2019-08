HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters were called to Maui Eko Systems to help extinguish a large compost fire Sunday, Aug. 25 at 5:48 p.m.

Five units responded to the scene.

No homes or property is being threatened and no roads are expected to be closed. However, the fire is creating large amounts of smoke. Compost fires are difficult to extinguish and heavy equipment is being used to break up the pile.

No timeline on when the fire will be extinguished.