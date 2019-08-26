Lanikai parking restrictions in place for Labor Day weekend

LANIKAI – The City and County of Honolulu will restrict parking in Lanikai for the three-day Labor Day holiday weekend in its continuing effort to balance public access to nearby beaches with public safety for the community.

Motorists are cautioned in advance that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over a three-day period.

During the three day holiday the Department of Transportation Services will place temporary “sawhorse” type signs on streets in Lanikai, and “No Left Turn” signs will be placed at the triangle intersection where S. Kalaheo Avenue meets Kailua Road near Kalapawai Market.

The Honolulu Police Department has agreed to provide an electronic messaging board at the entrance of Lanikai on Mokulua Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the three-day holiday to warn motorists of the parking restrictions.

However, under an agreement with the Lanikai Association and the Department of Transportation Services, this additional warning may not be available for future three-day holidays.

Parking in Lanikai for the Labor Day holiday weekend will be restricted as follows:

Special Enforcement District (SED) Restrictions

Saturday, Aug. 31 No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1 No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2 No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wishing to access Lanikai beach and/or the Lanikai Pillboxes Trail over the three-day Labor Day holiday weekend may walk, bike, take TheBus Route 70 Lanikai, or get dropped off.

For information regarding TheBus Route 70 Lanikai, please visit TheBus.org or call 848-5555.