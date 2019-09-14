Lane closures scheduled for portions of Kawaihau, Ohu, and Hekili roads

KAPAA (KHON2) – The public is advised that portions of Kawaihau, Ohu, and Hekili roads in Kapa‘a will be closed to allow Maui Kupono Builders to conduct road reconstruction work, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Sept. 16 to 25 on weekdays, weather permitting.

The construction schedule will be as follows:

Kawaihau Road, from Laipo Road to Ka‘apuni Road, on Sept. 16 to 20;

Ohu Road on Sept. 23; and

Hekili Road, from Kawaihau Road to Hauaala Road, on Sept. 24 to 25.

One lane of alternating traffic will be open in both directions, with flaggers positioned at various points of the construction area.

Please make the appropriate arrangements to accommodate the necessary road closure.

Vehicle parking on the streets within the work zones will be prohibited. Vehicles found in violation will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Anyone with questions may contact Michael Lingaton at 808-651-3478 or Bryson Vivas at 808-561-3700 of Maui Kupono Builders or the County of Kaua‘i Roads Division at 241-4847.