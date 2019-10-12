Lane closure scheduled for H-1 Freeway westbound in Pearl City for concrete work

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Highways Division notifies the public one to three right lanes on the H-1 Freeway westbound between the Halawa Interchange and the Kamehameha Highway overpass will be closed beginning Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 8 p.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 for surface repair work, weather permitting.

The lane closure sequence is as follows:

Friday, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Two WB right lane closed

Friday, 9 p.m. to Saturday, 9 a.m. – Three WB right lanes closed

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Two WB right lane closed

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – One WB right lane closed

Saturday, 5 p.m. to Sunday, 10:15 a.m. – One WB right lane closed (if necessary)

The far-right lanes will continue to be closed on Saturday, Oct.12 to allow the concrete to properly cure. Drivers may not see workers in the area during that time, however, the lane closure is necessary to allow the concrete to set without vehicles traveling on it.

Engineers will test the concrete strength throughout the project. If necessary, the right lane may continue to be closed if the concrete needs additional curing time until 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Moanalua Road onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will remain open during the scheduled work hours, however, the motorists are advised the lane structure will be modified to allow oncoming vehicles to merge on to the freeway. Drivers are urged to obey all speed limits and drive with caution through the area.

Electronic message boards will be placed throughout the area to notify motorists of the lane closure.

HDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time during the closure hours. Resources like GoAkamai.org are available to view up to the minute traffic conditions and live cameras in order to help plan travel routes, before getting on the road.