HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds the public of scheduled night closures of Kuhio Highway at the 3 W Bridges (Waioli, Waipa, Waikoko).

The night work requiring the full closure of Kuhio Highway at the bridges will be from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following nights: