Kurt Suzuki dons MAGA cap during World Series celebration at White House

Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki celebrated his World Series title with his teammates today at the White House and sported a MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap on stage with President Donald Trump.

The 36-year-old Maui native was called up to the podium by Trump during his speech and put on the cap on his way to embrace the president.

Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki walks up to a microphone outside the White House and whips out a #MAGA hat.



Check out @realDonaldTrump's reaction:

Suzuki then took the microphone and told the crowd at hand, “I love you all! Thank you!”

Suzuki hit a game-sealing home run for the Nationals in Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.