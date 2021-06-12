Kupuna prefer texting to talking on the phone

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to a new poll by a market research company, one in three people over the age of 65 now prefer to text over talking to people on the phone.

A third of seniors also say the pandemic forced them to learn to use social media so they could continue to bond with their grandkids.

Many are now using emojis with favorites including the heart and smiley face.

The research was done by Comfort Keepers as a part of its third annual National Day of Joy celebration happening on June 30, 2021.

The survey also found that one in five seniors learned about Netflix from their kids or grandkids.